Egypt says it will participate in Trump’s peace workshop

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s government says it will take part in the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace conference in Bahrain.

The state-run news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez as saying Saturday that the Egyptian delegation will be led by a deputy finance minister.

Hafez says Egypt aims at “watching and evaluating” ideas that will be presented at the workshop Tuesday and Wednesday. He says Egypt supports the two-state political solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state and Israel withdrawing to the borders of June 4, 1967.

Neither Israelis nor Palestinians will be attending the conference.

Palestinian leaders accuse the U.S. of bias favoring Israel and have rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan out of hand. They have urged Arab countries to boycott the workshop.

Associated Press

Associated Press

