UN investigator says North Korea cracking down on escapes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United Nations’ independent investigator on human rights in North Korea says there are signs it and China are strengthening their efforts to track down people who have escaped from the North.

Tomas Ojea Quintana said Friday that he raised the issue in meetings with South Korean officials and urged them to play a more active role in preventing China from sending the escapees back to North Korea.

His comments came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up a summit in Pyongyang at which they vowed stronger ties amid stalled nuclear negotiations with Washington.

Quintana says he reiterated the need to include North Korean human rights concerns in the nuclear negotiations.

Associated Press

