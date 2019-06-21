Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rights activist in Chechnya freed on parole

ARGUN, Russia (AP) — A prominent rights activist in the Russian province of Chechnya has been released on parole in a case that generated widespread international condemnation.

Oyub Titiyev was released from jail Friday after a court in Chechnya ruled earlier this month to grant him parole.

Titiyev, who led the Chechen office of prominent rights group Memorial, has been in custody since his arrest in January 2018 on drugs possession charges. Titiyev, who denied the charges, received a four-year prison sentence in March.

Titiyev played a major role in exposing extrajudicial killings, kidnappings and torture perpetrated by security forces in Chechnya.

International rights groups denounced his arrest and demanded his release.

Associated Press

