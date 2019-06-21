Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Parents of militant in Syria spared jail over sending cash

LONDON (AP) — The parents of a British man who converted to Islam and supported the Islamic State group in Syria were given suspended prison sentences for trying to send him money.

Organic farmer John Letts, 58, and ex-Oxfam fundraiser Sally Lane, 56, say they were acting as any parents would have done when they tried to send their 23-year-old son cash.

They say they believed their son, dubbed ‘Jihadi Jack’ by British media, was in mortal danger and trapped in Raqqa.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan said Friday that the couple “turned a blind eye to the obvious.”

Authorities say they had been warned not to send money or risk prosecution, but chose to ignore the advice.

The couple sent — or tried to send —a total of 1,723 pounds ($2,190).

Associated Press

