Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawmaker faces probe after ejecting protester at gala

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party says one of its lawmakers will face an investigation after he ejected a climate protester seeking to interrupt a speech by the nation’s Treasury chief at a gala dinner.

Party chair Brandon Lewis says that lawmaker Mark Field referred himself to an investigation by the Cabinet Office after he was filmed grabbing the woman at the Mansion House event on Thursday.

Lewis told ITV it was “very hard to defend” the footage, but says the investigation will look into the “full details of what happened.”

Fellow Conservative Peter Bottomley defended Field, saying he “did what any sensible person would have done” in ejecting the protester.

Bottomley told the BBC the demonstrator could have been “carrying a collapsible truncheon.”

Treasury chief Philip Hammond continued his speech and defended the government record on climate change.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

11:24 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Scroll to top
Skip to content