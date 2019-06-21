Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fresh Hong Kong protest ends peacefully with demands unmet

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters in Hong Kong have ended their overnight siege of police headquarters peacefully, disappointed that their demands for the territory’s leader to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill and police to apologize for heavy handed tactics are unmet.

By daybreak Saturday, police cleared the streets of barriers set up by protesters to snarl traffic in the Asian financial center, and only a few groups in the mostly youthful crowd remained. Many slept outside the legislature.

Hong Kong has been rocked by major protests for the past two weeks over legislative proposals that many view as eroding the territory’s judicial independence and, more broadly, as a sign of Chinese government efforts to chip away at the freedoms of the semi-autonomous city.

Associated Press

