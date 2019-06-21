Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou says he is stepping down

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn, the world’s largest contract assembler of consumer electronics, says he is stepping down amid speculation he could be planning a presidential run next year.

Gou made the announcement Friday at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting, where he was surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd while exiting the meeting room.

Gou’s resignation effective July 1 is the latest challenge for Foxconn, which has been caught up in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and a U.S. ban on supplying technology components to Chinese tech giant Huawei over security concerns.

Gou told journalists he urged Apple to move its assembly line to Taiwan, amid speculation Apple has requested its largest suppliers, including Foxconn, to consider a major shift out of China.

Gou has yet to formally announce his candidacy.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crash brings down power pole at Prairie and McClelland in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Crash brings down power pole at Prairie and McClelland in Pueblo

5:58 am
Pueblo police searching for man suspected of shooting into ex’s home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police searching for man suspected of shooting into ex’s home

5:42 am
WATCH: Massive explosion at Pennsylvania refinery caught on video
News

WATCH: Massive explosion at Pennsylvania refinery caught on video

5:21 am
Crash brings down power pole at Prairie and McClelland in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Crash brings down power pole at Prairie and McClelland in Pueblo

Pueblo police searching for man suspected of shooting into ex’s home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police searching for man suspected of shooting into ex’s home

WATCH: Massive explosion at Pennsylvania refinery caught on video
News

WATCH: Massive explosion at Pennsylvania refinery caught on video

Scroll to top
Skip to content