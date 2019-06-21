EU leaders to discuss creating a budget for eurozone

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering to discuss creating a budget for the 19 member states that use the euro, a move that could help stabilize the economy and strengthen the currency.

The reform championed by French president Emmanuel Macron was discussed last week by EU finance ministers, who agreed on the principles of a spending package for the 19-country eurozone.

But amid resistance from the Netherlands, they did not decide how the budget — which will be part of the overall EU budget — will be funded and or big it will be.

France said last week’s deal was just a first step and wants the new tool to be quickly implemented.