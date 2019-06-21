Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

EU leaders to discuss creating a budget for eurozone

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering to discuss creating a budget for the 19 member states that use the euro, a move that could help stabilize the economy and strengthen the currency.

The reform championed by French president Emmanuel Macron was discussed last week by EU finance ministers, who agreed on the principles of a spending package for the 19-country eurozone.

But amid resistance from the Netherlands, they did not decide how the budget — which will be part of the overall EU budget — will be funded and or big it will be.

France said last week’s deal was just a first step and wants the new tool to be quickly implemented.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down
News

Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down

4:36 am
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

11:24 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down
News

Iran says it warned U.S. drone several times before shooting it down

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Scroll to top
Skip to content