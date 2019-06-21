Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Earthquake shakes much of western France, no damage reported

PARIS (AP) — A moderate earthquake has hit western France, felt as far as Bordeaux in the south and Normandy in the north.

No damage has been reported so far, according to Col. Michael Bernier, spokesman for the national civil security service. He said it prompted concern in several regions because “so many people felt it.”

The national seismic service says the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude quake Friday morning was near the town of Bressuire. It shook a swath of France including the cities of Le Mans, Nantes, Rennes and Caen.

An earthquake of such magnitude is considered moderate but is relatively rare in France, home to many historic buildings that are not designed to withstand strong seismic activity.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

11:24 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Scroll to top
Skip to content