Dominican judge sends 6 to trial in giant Odebrecht scandal

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A judge in the Dominican Republic has ordered a former Senate president, an ex-public works minister and four other people to stand trial in a bribery scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Judge Francisco Ortega Polanco’s ruling Friday covered ex-Senate leader Andrés Bautista, former public works minister Víctor Díaz Rúa, businessman Ángel Rondón and three others.

The Odebrecht scandal has toppled business and political leaders across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Of the seven suspects being investigated in the Dominican Republic, only former Senate president Jesús Vázquez was spared trial.