Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Disaster official: At least 30 dead in Indonesia fire

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesia disaster official says at least 30 people were killed in a fire that swept through a house that doubled as a match factory in North Sumatra province.

Irwan Syahri, from the local disaster mitigation agency in Langkap district, said Friday the dead included three children. He says many of the victims are burned beyond recognition.

Indonesian TV footage showed the burned-out structure, its floor littered with twisted metal, blackened corrugated iron roofing and other debris.

North Sumatra police spokesman M.P. Nainggolan says the cause of the fire is still unclear.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

11:24 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people
News

Researchers: Constant phone use causing ‘horn growth’ on skulls of young people

More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Scroll to top
Skip to content