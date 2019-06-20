Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US-registered planes barred over Mideast areas amid tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says it has barred U.S.-registered aircraft from operating over parts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman over heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The FAA made the announcement on the Twitter account early Friday after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. Navy drone Thursday.

The FAA said this would affect the area of the Tehran Flight Information Region.

The specifics of the warning could not be immediately accessed.

The Persian Gulf region is home to some of the world’s top long-haul carriers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

10:28 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

Scroll to top
Skip to content