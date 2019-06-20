US-registered planes barred over Mideast areas amid tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says it has barred U.S.-registered aircraft from operating over parts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman over heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The FAA made the announcement on the Twitter account early Friday after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. Navy drone Thursday.

The FAA said this would affect the area of the Tehran Flight Information Region.

The specifics of the warning could not be immediately accessed.

The Persian Gulf region is home to some of the world’s top long-haul carriers.