Ukraine high court approves president’s early election order

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s constitutional court has ruled in favor of the president’s order to dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

Thursday’s ruling paves the way for elections to the Supreme Rada to be held on July 21, about four months ahead of schedule.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued the order on the day after his inauguration last month to dissolve the parliament. Opposition to him in the current parliament is strong and Zelenskiy did not want to wait several months to try and gain more supporters in the legislature.

His opponents appealed the order to the constitutional court.

The court’s decision is binding and cannot be appealed.

Associated Press

