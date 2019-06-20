Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UK Tories to pick final 2 contenders for prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservatives are set to pick two candidates who will square off to become the country’s next prime minister.

Lawmakers will vote Thursday to eliminate two contenders from a four-strong field of ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson, current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Johnson has a commanding lead after three rounds of voting that cut the list from an initial 10 contenders. The three others are battling to join him in a runoff to be decided by 160,000 Conservative Party members nationwide.

All the candidates are vowing to lead Britain out of the European Union, a challenge that defeated Prime Minister Theresa May. She quit as Conservative leader earlier this month after failing to win Parliament’s backing for her Brexit deal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

10:50 pm
Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

10:24 pm
Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

9:31 pm
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

Scroll to top
Skip to content