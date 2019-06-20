Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Turkey expects Russian missile systems in 1st half of July

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says the country expects to take delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems in the first half of July, despite U.S. objections to the deal.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Thursday that the deal with Russia was sealed and there would be no turning back. He denied that Washington offered Turkey a “good” deal that would allow it to purchase U.S. Patriot systems instead.

The issue has driven a wedge between the NATO allies. Washington warned Turkey it would be excluded from the F-35 fighter jet program and could face sanctions.

Erdogan, scheduled to meet President Donald Trump during a G20 meeting in Japan next week, said he hopes to dissuade the U.S. from imposing sanctions.

He added that the U.S. wouldn’t want to lose an ally like Turkey.

Associated Press

