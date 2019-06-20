Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Toxic mix of gangs, vigilantes fuels rising Mexican violence

XALTIANGUIS, Mexico (AP) — What now passes for the law in Xaltianguis, a little town on the road to Acapulco, arrived with a car bomb and butchery.

A heavily armed vigilante force took over the town in the Mexican state of Guerrero last month by driving out a rival band, blowing up a car with gas cylinders and cutting up the body of one of two fallen foes.

Residents cowered in their homes or fled down the highway. Police and troops guarding Xaltianguis did nothing. Now, a few hundred yards from the new “community police” base the force set up, Mexican marines and state police guard the highway and make patrol sorties through the town. But they have made no attempt to arrest the vigilantes even though most openly carry illegal assault rifles.

Associated Press

Associated Press

