Saved from icy river, Estonian wolf “probably” shot

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonian authorities say a wolf that captured international attention earlier this year after being rescued from an icy Estonian river by construction workers may have been killed.

The Environment Agency told local broadcaster ERR late Wednesday the wolf’s GPS tracking collar hasn’t transmitted signals for a week.

Estonian lawmaker Peeter Ernits, who’s outspoken on environmental affairs, said on Facebook the wolf had “probably” been shot east of Tallinn, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) from where it was found in February. He cited ongoing police investigation on the matter.

The exhausted ice-coated young wolf was rescued from the frozen Parnu River in southwestern Estonia by workers who initially mistook it for a dog.

It was released back to into nature with a tracking collar after it had recovered in a shelter.

