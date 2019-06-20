Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police fire tear gas as thousands in Malawi protest election

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Police in Malawi have fired tear gas at some protesters as thousands demonstrate in major cities over last month’s disputed election.

Thursday’s confrontation in Blantyre occurred as some protesters tore down and burned billboards showing President Peter Mutharika, who narrowly won a second term.

Protesters in this southern African nation demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairwoman Jane Ansah.

Opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima joined the protesters in the capital, Lilongwe. Both are challenging the election results in court, alleging irregularities.

A Human Rights Defenders Coalition statement alleges that the electoral commission did not properly deal with more than 140 election-related complaints.

Protesters on Wednesday in Lilongwe blocked the road Mutharika was meant to travel to speak to parliament, forcing his motorcade to use a different route.

