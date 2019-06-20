Pakistani officials: Bodies of 2 Chinese climbers found

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani mountaineering officials say a search team has spotted the bodies of two climbers, one from China and the other from Hong Kong, who went missing last week while scaling a peak in northern Pakistan.

The officials say the two died amid harsh winter weather. Their bodies were spotted on Wednesday at the Liligo glacier in the north. Their bodies still haven’t been retrieved.

A military helicopter rescued a third expedition member, also from Hong Kong.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

On Tuesday, a Pakistani army helicopter rescued four Italian and two Pakistani climbers who had been stranded after being struck by an avalanche while descending a peak in the Ishkoman Valley, located in the northern district of Ghizar.