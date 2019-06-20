Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pakistani ex-PM plea for suspension of prison term rejected

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has rejected a petition from the country’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking suspension of his sentence on health grounds in a corruption case.

Sharif is currently serving a seven-year sentence at a prison in the eastern city of Lahore after being convicted of concealing assets abroad.

Sharif, who has a history of heart disease, served the country three different times as prime minister before he was removed from power on a court order in 2017 on corruption charges. Later, a court in 2018 sentenced him to seven years.

Sharif, along with other family members, faces several trials and the family has denied any wrongdoing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month
Covering Colorado

Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month

12:23 pm
Register now for Bike to Work Day
Covering Colorado

Register now for Bike to Work Day

12:09 pm
Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland
News

Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland

11:39 am
Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month
Covering Colorado

Malik Murphy to undergo new mental health evaluation next month

Register now for Bike to Work Day
Covering Colorado

Register now for Bike to Work Day

Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland
News

Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland

Scroll to top
Skip to content