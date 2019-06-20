Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oil shippers boost security after mysterious attacks in Gulf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A series of attacks on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf has ratcheted up tensions between the U.S. and Iran — and raised fears over the safety of one of Asia’s most vital energy trade routes, where about a fifth of the world’s oil passes through its narrowest at the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks have jolted the shipping industry, with many of operators in the region on high alert and ordering their vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz only during the daylight hours and at high speed.

Washington’s accusation that Iran is behind the attacks targeting oil tankers comes as tensions flare between the two countries. The U.S. has deployed an airstrike carrier and bombers to the region, and announced this week it will send 1,000 more troops.

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

