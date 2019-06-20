Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
OAS calls on Nicaragua to release all government opponents

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The Organization of American States is urging Nicaragua to release all imprisoned government opponents, cancel the legal cases against them and restore fundamental rights.

The OAS said in a Thursday statement that it applauds “the release of political prisoners,” hundreds of whom have been already transferred to house arrest.

But it adds it is “imperative” that all those remaining behind bars be freed and have their cases dismissed.

It also calls for similar guarantees for Nicaraguans who fled to exile. According to the Nicaraguan opposition, at least 200 of them have outstanding arrest warrants.

The government says it has released all prisoners from a list agreed upon during a 90-day window that ended this week. But the opposition says at least 84 people arrested after the initial agreement remain jailed.

Associated Press

