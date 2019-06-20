North says Kim, China’s Xi discussed Korean Peninsula issues

BEIJING (AP) — North Korea’s state media says leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping held broad discussions over the political situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and called for stronger bilateral ties in the face of “serious and complicated changes” in the region.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the leaders reached “shared understanding” on the issues they discussed during their summit in Pyongyang on Thursday. The agency did not report on any specific discussions on the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

The agency says the leaders also attended a dinner reception and a mass game performance at Pyongyang’s 150,000-seat May Day Stadium.

Xi is wrapping his state visit on Friday.