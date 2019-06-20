Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Malaysia seeks forfeiture of portion of embezzled 1MDB money

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s anti-graft agency says it has begun legal action to seek the forfeiture and recovery of 270 million ringgit ($65.1 million) embezzled from the 1MDB investment fund. Officials estimate another $5 billion worth in assets abroad linked to the fund could be recovered.

Latheefa Koya, the new chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, says the agency has filed complaints against 41 individuals and entities to recover the money given to them by ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Najib was ousted in a shock defeat in general elections last year and is currently on trial over the 1MDB scandal. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Latheefa said Friday it was a “straightforward case” as there was a clear money trail showing 1MDB money was channeled into Najib’s bank account.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

11:10 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

10:28 pm
More young people suffering from strokes
Health

More young people suffering from strokes

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

Scroll to top
Skip to content