India creates new ministry to tackle water crisis

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has created a new ministry to grapple with a growing water crisis, with more than 60% of the country’s 1.3 billion people dependent on farming and good monsoon rains.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind says the new Ministry of Water Power will tackle water conservation and management.

Kovind told Parliament on Thursday that traditional water conservation practices are disappearing as ponds and lakes are filled to build houses.

Millions of people have been forced to rely on water from tank trucks in the southern Tamil Nadu state, which had a 62% shortfall in monsoon rains last year.

Associated Press

