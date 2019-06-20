Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
In Lebanon, Syrian refugees face new pressure to go home

ARSAL, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese authorities have undertaken their most aggressive campaign yet for Syrian refugees to return home, taking action to ensure they can’t put down roots in Lebanon.

A rising star in the government is leading the campaign and has latched onto resentment among a nation dealing with the highest concentration of refugees per capita in the world: 1 million amid a Lebanese population of nearly 5 million.

Some in Lebanon say that after eight years of war in neighboring Syria they have had enough of the burden — statements mirroring the rise of anti-migrant sentiment in Europe and around the world.

Anti-refugee sentiment in Lebanon has been mixed with resentment over past domination by Syria and worry over the refugees’ impact on their country’s delicate sectarian balance.

