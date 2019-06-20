Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
German cabin crew union threatens strike in July over pay

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing German cabin crew is threatening to stage a strike at the height of the summer travel season amid negotiations with airlines over pay.

The UFO union said Thursday that it will ballot members who work for budget airlines Eurowings and Germanwings. Both are part of the Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa has questioned the union’s position as a “reliable, constructive” partner in wage talks.

The union said the exact dates of the strikes have yet to be confirmed, but they will likely take place in July.

Associated Press

