EVA Air attendants strike halts flights for 1,000s in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strike by flight attendants at EVA Air, Taiwan’s second-largest airline, has left thousands of passengers scrambling for alternative transport.

Dozens of flights had been canceled as a Friday after flight attendants walked off the job on Thursday afternoon after negotiations broke down.

On its Twitter feed, the airline said “working closely with concerned authorities, fellow airlines, and travel agencies to arrange alternative flights for passengers and doing all we can to reduce delays.”

Union members have demanded a raise in daily allowances and an end to the practice whereby non-union members enjoy the same benefits as members.

Management has said daily allowances are already higher than those offered by competitors and barring non-union members who do the same work from enjoying equal benefits would harm safety and morale.

Associated Press

Associated Press

