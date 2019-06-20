Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
EU to chair high-level meeting on Iran nuclear deal June 28

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will chair a meeting of the nations involved in the embattled Iran nuclear deal in Vienna on June 28.

Besides the EU, the meeting will be attended by high-level representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran, the bloc said Thursday in a statement.

It said the meeting was called “with the intention of ensuring the continued implementation” of the Iran nuclear deal, which has come under increasing pressure since the United States withdrew from the agreement last year.

The statement said the meeting will seek to address “challenges arising from the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran,” as well as Iran’s announcement earlier this week that it could break the limits set on its uranium stockpile by the 2015 deal.

