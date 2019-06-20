Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

EU leaders set for battle royal over bloc’s top jobs

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are converging on Brussels for the start of the process to finalize candidates for the bloc’s top jobs who will supervise a sprawl of policy files for at least the next five years.

The EU is responsible for coordinating the 28 member countries’ common policies on sectors ranging from the single market to immigration.

The main posts up for grabs Thursday are the head of the EU’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission, and president of the European Council, which represents the member states. The European Parliament has a say too.

The current European Council president, Donald Tusk, says his many contacts “have shown that there are different views, different interests, but also a common will to finalize this process before” parliament sits on July 2.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

10:50 pm
Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

10:24 pm
Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

9:31 pm
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

Scroll to top
Skip to content