Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

EU leaders prolong economic sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to prolong economic sanctions against Russia for another six months over its continued destabilization of Ukraine.

The measures targeting Russia’s economy were due to expire next month.

Preben Aamann, the European Council spokesman, tweeted: “Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of a lack of Minsk Agreements implementation.”

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. They have been routinely rolled over due to the lack of progress on the peace front.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since 2014 in fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande

1:58 pm
Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia
Weather Science

Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia

1:30 pm
Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend
Covering Colorado

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend

12:28 pm
Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande
Covering Colorado

Dangerous waters complicate search for Colorado Springs woman who fell in Rio Grande

Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia
Weather Science

Rare “waves” of clouds spotted over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend
Covering Colorado

Late June snow? It’s possible in the mountains this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content