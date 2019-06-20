Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Climate of guilt: Flying no longer the high road for some

NYKOPING, Sweden (AP) — A small but growing number of travelers in Europe and North America are shunning planes because of the high levels of greenhouse gas emissions they produce.

The trend has spawned the term “flight shame” in Sweden, where teenage activist Greta Thunberg and unprecedented forest fires last year have consumers wondering what they personally can do to curb climate change.

Airlines argue that flying accounts for just 2% of man-made greenhouse gas emissions and increasingly efficient planes now use about the same amount of fuel per passenger as a half-full car. Yet the ease and falling cost of air travel is enabling more people to fly more often, meaning airline emissions are soaring even as other sources decline.

Associated Press

