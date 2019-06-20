Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chinese crackdown on foreign names draws protest

BEIJING (AP) — The Manhattan neighborhood, Venice Garden, the Vienna hotel chain. To the ears of the Chinese government, the names are too foreign-sounding and must go.

Provinces and cities across China have been issuing notices pressuring private and public officials to rename businesses, bridges and neighborhoods, reflecting renewed efforts by President Xi Jinping’s government to “sinicize” China.

The move came to light after Vienna Hotels, which operates 2,500 properties in China, fought back on social media this week, and other users jumped in to ridicule the move.

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs confirmed Friday that the campaign is underway, but said that some local governments are not implementing the new rule accurately. It maintained though that foreign names have an ugly social influence that needs to be cleaned up.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

10:57 pm
Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

10:28 pm
The Latest: Source: US prepared Iran attack, then withdrew
AP - National News

The Latest: Source: US prepared Iran attack, then withdrew

10:16 pm
Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat
News

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro models because batteries could overheat

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’
Covering Colorado

Penrose woman claims ’eminent domain’ threat regarding transmission line project, Black Hills claims ‘voluntary approach’

The Latest: Source: US prepared Iran attack, then withdrew
AP - National News

The Latest: Source: US prepared Iran attack, then withdrew

Scroll to top
Skip to content