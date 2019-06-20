Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

China says Interpol ex-president confesses to bribe taking

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court says former Interpol President Meng Hongwei has confessed to accepting more than $2 million in bribes and expressed regret for his crime.

The No. 1 Intermediate Court in the northeastern port city of Tianjin says Meng read a statement at a hearing on Thursday. That assures a conviction, although it isn’t immediately clear when a verdict and sentence would be handed down.

Elected president of the international police organization in 2016, Meng disappeared into custody after traveling to China from France at the end of September. Interpol was forced to ask China about Meng’s whereabouts.

The Tianjin court says Meng had abused his positions, including as a vice minister of public security and maritime police chief, to curry favor for others in return for bribes.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

10:50 pm
Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

10:24 pm
Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

9:31 pm
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

Scroll to top
Skip to content