Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Boeing eyes more 737 Max sales after post-crash drought

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Boeing says it’s discussing possible sales of the 737 Max with several customers as it tries to rebuild trust after two deadly crashes.

The plane remains grounded pending regulatory approval of a software fix. But Boeing Senior Vice President Ihssane Mounir told reporters Thursday that customers are considering new orders because “it’s a long-term game, and people would like to get ahead of their plans.”

At the Paris Air Show this week, Boeing won its first potential order for the 737 since an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March and a Lion Air crash in October that killed 346 people combined.

Mounir said Boeing isn’t yet ready to launch a new plane they called the New Midsized Aircraft despite the launch this week of a similar jet by rival Airbus.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

10:50 pm
Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

10:24 pm
Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

9:31 pm
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

Scroll to top
Skip to content