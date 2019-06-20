Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP PHOTOS: German Catholics attend Corpus Christi parades

BERLIN (AP) — Roman Catholic believers across Germany are celebrating the religious holiday of Corpus Christi with carefully arranged processions through villages and towns, often donning traditional costumes.

In eastern Germany, hundreds of Sorbs, a Slavic minority, participated Thursday in a procession in Crostwitz in the state of Saxony, where little girls dressed in long white and pink dresses and headscarves.

Further south, young Bavarian boys dressed in leather pants, or Lederhosen, as they joined a procession at lake Staffelsee in Seehausen near Murnau.

The processions on Corpus Christi commemorate the biblical transubstantiation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ.

