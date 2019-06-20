Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

3 people killed as 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani railroad official says a passenger train has collided with a freight train in the southern city of Hyderabad, killing three people and injuring several others.

Mohammad Rizwaz, Hyderabad station superintendent, says the exact cause of Thursday’s collision was unclear and authorities were still investigating.

The passenger train was traveling to the eastern city of Lahore from the port city of Karachi when it collided with a freight train.

According to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, authorities transported the injured to a hospital.

Hyderabad is in southern Sindh province.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where decades-old tracks are often poorly maintained.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone
News

Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone

10:33 am
The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about
News

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about

9:48 am
Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother

8:47 am
Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone
News

Trump: Iran made ‘very big mistake’ in shooting down U.S. drone

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about
News

The Google Calendar phishing scam you should know about

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to 42 years for murder of Walsenburg single mother

Scroll to top
Skip to content