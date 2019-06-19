Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UK inflation falls back to target ahead of rate decision

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that inflation in Britain dipped in May, back to the Bank of England’s target, amid lower air fares and car prices.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices were up 2% in the year to May, compared with 2.1% the previous month.

The fall means inflation is back at the Bank of England’s target of 2% and could ease the pressure on rate-setters to back a rate hike in the near future. The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to keep its main interest rate at 0.75% on Thursday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail
News

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

8:20 pm
PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage
News

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

8:06 pm
CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution
Covering Colorado

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution

7:54 pm
Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail
News

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage
News

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution
Covering Colorado

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution

Scroll to top
Skip to content