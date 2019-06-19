Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trust in single power line played role in Argentine outage

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Experts say that overconfidence in the capacity of a single transmission line may have played a role in a massive power outage that left Argentina and parts of Uruguay and Paraguay in the dark three days ago.

Argentina’s government said the origin of the blackout was in northeast Argentina and hope to provide a detailed explanation of what caused the outage in about 12 days.

What is known is that just after 7 a.m., a first failure occurred on a stretch of transmission line known as Colonia Elia Y Mercedes, which was successfully isolated. Seconds later the anomaly repeated itself in the Colonia Elia-Belgrano stretch. This was not isolated and ended up shutting down the entire grid and leaving tens of millions of people across three countries without power.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running
News

Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running

7:05 pm
Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone
Covering Colorado

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone

7:00 pm
Fight at kids game highlights trend of abusive fans
News

Fight at kids game highlights trend of abusive fans

6:44 pm
Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running
News

Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone
Covering Colorado

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone

Fight at kids game highlights trend of abusive fans
News

Fight at kids game highlights trend of abusive fans

Scroll to top
Skip to content