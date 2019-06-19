Trust in single power line played role in Argentine outage

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Experts say that overconfidence in the capacity of a single transmission line may have played a role in a massive power outage that left Argentina and parts of Uruguay and Paraguay in the dark three days ago.

Argentina’s government said the origin of the blackout was in northeast Argentina and hope to provide a detailed explanation of what caused the outage in about 12 days.

What is known is that just after 7 a.m., a first failure occurred on a stretch of transmission line known as Colonia Elia Y Mercedes, which was successfully isolated. Seconds later the anomaly repeated itself in the Colonia Elia-Belgrano stretch. This was not isolated and ended up shutting down the entire grid and leaving tens of millions of people across three countries without power.