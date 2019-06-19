Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tasty deals: Apps help find unsold food and reduce waste

BERLIN (AP) — Growing numbers of people are using technology such as phone apps to reduce food waste and the carbon emissions it creates.

Some build online communities to share food before throwing it away. Others team up with supermarkets to create applications that alert consumers when groceries are about to expire and are marked down.

In Germany, phone apps are becoming popular to find discounted, unsold food from restaurants.

While it’s unclear how big an impact such efforts have in ultimately reducing emissions, they reflect how environmental concerns are growing and shaping the behavior of consumers and businesses.

Associated Press

