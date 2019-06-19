Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ralph Lauren receives honorary knighthood in London

LONDON (AP) — Ralph Lauren has collected an accolade from Prince Charles and it’s a doozy: Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for Services to Fashion.

The designer was presented with the insignia, bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II, in a private ceremony Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

A company statement says Lauren is the first American designer to be recognized with an honorary knighthood. Ralph Lauren Corp. has donated to a breast cancer research center in London and plans to financially support a second center as well.

Lauren said via email he’s always been inspired by the history, traditions and culture of the U.K. and considers the knighthood a “very special moment” as he celebrates 50 years in fashion.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app
Covering Colorado

WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app

6:12 pm
Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada
News

Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada

5:11 pm
World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo

4:58 pm
WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app
Covering Colorado

WTF!?! Where’s The Food Truck app

Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada
News

Train carrying military munitions derails in Nevada

World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

World famous drum corps performs in Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content