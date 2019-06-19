Netflix’s first Arabic original sparks backlash on home turf

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Netflix’s first Arabic original series has sparked a conservative backlash on its home turf of Jordan.

In a Netflix statement, the show’s writer Bassel Ghandour had hailed the series “Jinn” as a “real turning point” for Jordanian representation.

The five-episode thriller centers on a group of privileged teenagers who visit a wide-open desert haunted by ancient demons that make strange and terrifying things happen.

But many Jordanians were shocked and appalled by the show after it debuted last week.

The show’s scenes of youths drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and dating has offended many among a conservative Muslim public, and highlighted the gap with its Western-allied ruling elite.

The attorney general demanded the authorities “take immediate, necessary action” to pull it from Netflix, but they have yet to do so.