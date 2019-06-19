Moscow’s Pushkin Museum presents Modernist art treasures

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
MOSCOW (AP) — Iconic art works by Claude Monet, Paul Cézanne, Paul Gaugin, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso are among treasures from the early 20th century collection of Russian businessman Sergei Shchukin going on show in a major exhibition at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum.

The exhibition, ‘Shchukin. Biography of a collection,’ that opened Wednesday brings together works amassed by Russian cloth magnate Shchukin and his brothers on numerous trips they made to Paris before the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

When the revolution came, Shchukin’s collection was confiscated and later divided up by the Soviet state. The current exhibition unites works from the Pushkin, Hermitage and other museums in what is arguably the most complete version of his collection, offering viewers the chance to see it as Shchukin himself conceived it.

