Mexico’s migrant shelters overwhelmed in crackdown

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ramped-up effort to curb the flow of Central American migrants to the United States so far hasn’t eased the burden on dozens of independent humanitarian shelters that are scattered along migration routes through the country. It may even have increased demand because many fear they could be detained if they leave the shelter.

Thin mattresses cover every inch of floor each night at the Good Shepherd shelter near the Mexico-Guatemala border, even spilling into the kitchen and the chapel, as an over-capacity crowd of migrants tries to find space to sleep.

Nearly 700 migrants are packed into a space intended for 250 and its director sometimes can offer only beans, rice and a roof.

Most are seeking refugee status in Mexico and awaiting documentation that could let them work.