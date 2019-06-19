Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Merkel: Feeling better after shaking raised health questions

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she’s doing fine, a day after concerns over her health were raised when she appeared unsteady and visibly shaking while meeting the Ukrainian president outside her Berlin office.

Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood in hot weather with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday while national anthems were played. At a news conference about an hour later, she said she was dehydrated and had been better after “at least three glasses of water.”

On Wednesday, she held her weekly Cabinet meeting as usual and then attended an event in Goslar, a town about 300 kilometers (170 miles) west of Berlin.

When asked there how she was feeling, dpa news agency reported she said “wonderful, it’s interesting here.”

Associated Press

