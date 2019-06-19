Draghi’s “whatever it takes” a tough act to follow

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Mario Draghi is credited with saving the euro through decisive action as president of the European Central Bank. Which makes it all the more important who succeeds him when his term ends Oct. 31.

European leaders are searching for a replacement for Draghi, but sharing the 71-year-old’s pragmatic and activist approach is not the only qualification. Instead, picking the ECB president is part of complex horse trading among governments over top EU jobs.

Their choice will determine whether the next ECB leader will be someone that is as quick to step up in a crisis, and as willing as Draghi was to innovate and resist criticism. European leaders meeting Thursday and Friday will discuss top European jobs though they may not yet reach a deal on any of them.