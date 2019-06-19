Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

75 rescued migrants allowed to dock in Tunisian port

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The International Organization for Migration said an Egyptian ship carrying 75 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea docked in Tunisia’s southern port of Zarziz.

The migrants on board the Maridive 601, including 64 from Bangladesh, nine Egyptians, one Moroccan and one Sudanese were allowed Wednesday to disembark by Tunisian authorities, after almost three weeks stranded off the country’s coast.

The IOM office in Tunis welcomed the Tunisian authorities’ decision and said it will take care of the migrants and, “for those who asked for it,” help them return to their country of origin.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 555 people died in the Mediterranean Sea while trying to reach the European continent, according to the IOM.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

12:16 pm
Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

12:02 pm
Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

11:51 am
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

Scroll to top
Skip to content