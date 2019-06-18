Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Xi supports North Korea’s direction on issues ahead of visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping says North Korea is taking the “right direction” by politically resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula in a rare op-ed published by a North Korean state newspaper a day ahead of Xi’s visit to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi didn’t mention stalled nuclear weapons talks between Washington and Pyongyang in the Rodong Sinmun article Wednesday. He said that his visit would “strengthen strategic communication and exchange” between the traditional allies.

Xi will visit North Korea on Thursday and Friday. Kim met Xi four times in China last year during a diplomatic outreach that also involved meetings with the leaders of the United States and South Korea.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail
News

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

8:20 pm
PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage
News

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

8:06 pm
CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution
Covering Colorado

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution

7:54 pm
Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail
News

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage
News

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution
Covering Colorado

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution

Scroll to top
Skip to content