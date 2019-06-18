Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spain smashes prostitution ring that duped Ukrainian women

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have freed 11 women, most of them Ukrainian, who traveled to Spain thinking they were taking jobs as hotel chambermaids but were forced to work as prostitutes.

The National Police said in a statement Tuesday they believe the international gang had forced more than 200 women into prostitution in the same way since 2015.

The statement said the women were lured by online advertisements offering a loan to travel and well-paid hotel jobs in Burgos, a city in northern Spain. After arriving, they were forced under threat of violence to work as prostitutes 10 hours a day, seven days a week. Fines ensured the loans were never paid.

Two Spaniards and two Ukrainians were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and criminal organization, among other crimes.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion
News

Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion

5:32 am
Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

10:20 pm
State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

10:09 pm
Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion
News

Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

Scroll to top
Skip to content