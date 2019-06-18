Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police say ship captain in Danube collision not intoxicated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police in Hungary say the captain of a river cruise ship involved in a deadly collision with a tour boat was not intoxicated at the time of the May 29 crash in Budapest.

A spokesman for Budapest Police said Tuesday that tests showed that the 64-year old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The cruise ship collided with a smaller sightseeing boat, killing 23 of the 33 South Koreans onboard as well as the two-man Hungarian crew. Seven survived and three are still missing.

The cruise ship’s captain, the only suspect in the collision so far, was released on bail last week.

The capsized Hableany (Mermaid) tour boat was lifted out of the Danube last week by a huge floating crane.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan
News

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan

9:23 am
Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo

9:04 am
Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

8:54 am
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan
News

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

Scroll to top
Skip to content